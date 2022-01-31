Azerbaijan continues building Talysh-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalty sanatorium highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

The Talysh-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalty sanatorium highway, the foundation of which was laid by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on October 3, 2021 in Tartar district, is being built, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

“This highway is one of the projects being implemented upon the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, which will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the liberated districts and villages,” the message said.

The total length of the highway connecting four settlements will reach 22 kilometers.

“According to the order of President Ilham Aliyev and taking into account the plan for the development of Karabakh region, a 19-kilometer section of the highway is being built according to the second technical category while a three-kilometer section - according to the fourth technical category,” the message said.

“Moreover, according to the project, the width of the roadway is nine meters on a 19-kilometer section, six meters on a three-kilometer section,” the message said. “Presently, large-scale construction work is underway along the highway. A 1.8-kilometer section of the highway was paved.”

According to the message, the project also envisages the construction of a new road bridge across the Injachay River.

“At the final stage, bus stops, traffic signs, mileage indicators and information boards will be installed along the route for the unimpeded movement of cars,” the message said. “All operations are carried out by Road Operation # 17 LLC of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.”