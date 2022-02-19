Azerbaijani Energy Minister takes part in the Munich Security Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.19

Trend:

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov took part in the 58th Munich Security Conference, Trend reports reference to Ministry.

Within the framework of the conference, Parviz Shahbazov took part in discussions on the topic "New regional prospects for the Caucasus - common problems, common solutions?" with the participation of representatives of the countries of the Caucasus, Europe and the OSCE. Discussions took place on ways of sustainable socio-economic development in the Caucasus, solving the problem of climate change and environmental security, regional cooperation and other issues. The Energy Minister of Azerbaijan also attended other sessions of the Munich Security Conference.

It should be noted that the Munich Security Conference is one of the world's leading forums for discussing international security policy. The conference, which is traditionally held every year, is attended by heads of state and government, ministers, leaders of international and non-governmental organizations.