Azerbaijan to stabilize price growth rates through markup pricing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been instructed to stabilize the growth rates of prices for basic foodstuffs through trade allowances in accordance with the market economy rules, Trend reports.

This is stated in the order of Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov on urgent action to strengthen anti-inflationary measures in Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, in order to strengthen the social protection of vulnerable groups, proposals should be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers within 15 days to steady the growth rate of prices for basic foodstuffs within the minimum consumer basket through trade allowances.