Azerbaijan to stabilize price growth rates through markup pricing
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21
Trend:
The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been instructed to stabilize the growth rates of prices for basic foodstuffs through trade allowances in accordance with the market economy rules, Trend reports.
This is stated in the order of Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov on urgent action to strengthen anti-inflationary measures in Azerbaijan.
According to the decree, in order to strengthen the social protection of vulnerable groups, proposals should be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers within 15 days to steady the growth rate of prices for basic foodstuffs within the minimum consumer basket through trade allowances.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
20 tons of humanitarian cargo arrives in Tajikistan as part of refugee emergency preparedness action
Azerbaijan awards people distinguished in construction and operation of roads following presidential order
Azerbaijan ready to continue making efforts to ensure regional and global energy security - minister
ICIEC signs Reinsurance Agreement with Spanish Export Credit Agency to support export dev't and FDI in ICIEC member countries
Signing of Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Russia expected during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Moscow
Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to friendship and cooperation with UK - President Ilham Aliyev
There are ample opportunities for advancing mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland - President Ilham Aliyev