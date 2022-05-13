Starlink may be launched in Azerbaijan in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. SpaceX’s Starlink may become available in Azerbaijan in 2023, Trend reports, citing the company.

According to the data shown on an interactive map, the access to the Starlink’s internet may become available in Azerbaijan as of 2023, based on "service coverage or regulatory approval".

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX. It provides satellite Internet access coverage to 32 countries where its use has been licensed, and aims for global coverage.

---

