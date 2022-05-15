WB ready to support Azerbaijan in water facilities security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Meeting with members of the World Bank (WB) mission was held at Azerbaijan’s Azersu OJSC and Deputy Chairman of Azersu Kocharli Hasanov noted the effective cooperation of the company with WB, Trend reports with reference to Xalq qazeti newspaper.

Work has been carried out to reconstruct water supply and sewerage systems of Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi, Gabala, Saatly and Sabirabad cities within the framework of National Water Supply and Sewerage Services project financed by country’s government together with WB," Hasanov said.

According to him, treatment facilities have also been put into operation in both cities.

"Implementation of these projects has also been completed in cities of Saatly and Sabirabad. Residents are provided with stable and high-quality drinking water," Hasanov noted.

Head of WB Mission Smita Misra noted that the structure she represents provided technical and credit support to infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan.

"WB is ready to support Azerbaijan in all matters related to water efficiency, improvement of rural water supply, wastewater treatment and reuse, and water security generally," she added.

Misra emphasized that the WB pays special attention to assessing the current situation in the water sector, including governance, institutional capacity and other issues.

Members of WB mission visited the Jeyranbatan reservoir complex of ultrasonic treatment facilities, where they got acquainted with the process of water processing in accordance with the new technology.