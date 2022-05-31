Azerbaijan talks growth of its GDP for 4M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. GDP of Azerbaijan increased from January through April 2022 as a continuation of the rapid recovery process in the country’s economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, this figure amounted to 39.5 billion manat ($23.27 billion), up by 7.2 percent on annual basis, whilst the non-oil and gas sector GDP grew by 11.4 percent to 19.4 billion manat ($11.45 billion).

Thus, in the first four months of 2021, GDP was 0.2 percent less than from January through April of the previous year. GDP in the non-oil and gas sector increased by only 4.1 percent in the same period last year compared to January-April 2020, added the minister.