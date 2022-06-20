Azerbaijani minister meets deputy PM of Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The issues of strengthening economic ties were discussed during the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov, we had useful discussions on strengthening economic ties between our countries, development of cooperation in the fields of industry, energy, agriculture, investment, and SMEs," the minister said.

According to the State Customs Committee (SCC), Azerbaijan's trade with Uzbekistan exceeded $64.78 million from January through May 2022, while in the same period of 2021, this figure amounted to $39.9 million (an increase of 62.26 percent).