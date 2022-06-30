Azerbaijan and Iran determine working regime of Araz reservoir (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Discussions were held on the draft protocol of the 51st meeting of the permanent Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Commission for use of water and energy resources of Araz River, in Tabriz city of Iran, Spokesman of Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC Dilgam Sharifov told Trend.

Sharifov said that the meeting of the commission, chaired by the Co-chairman from the Azerbaijani side, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJCS Zakir Guliyev, was attended by the Head of the department of the company Elchin Mammadov and the Head of the sector Elkhan Huseynov, representatives of Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and natural resources and relevant organizations of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

A number of issues were discussed at the meeting. Therefore, the working regime of the Araz reservoir and water distribution between the two countries were determined.

Appropriate distribution schedules were prepared at the meeting within the framework of the joint use of water and energy resources of Araz River, and a protocol was signed.

Next discussions of the draft protocol of the 52nd meeting of the joint Azerbaijani-Iranian commission will be held in Baku next year.