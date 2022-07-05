Azerbaijani Central Bank launches platform to receive digital services from local banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has launched a platform for obtaining business loans online within Bankmarket, a new innovative product for the provision of financial services, Head of the CBA’s IT Department Anar Guliyev told Trend.

According to Guliyev, this is a single platform presenting the services and products of various Azerbaijani banks.

"In 2022, we introduced the platform into the BankID project. In the future, it's planned to expand the options subject to appearance of new products of partner banks using this platform, as well as optimize the design," he said.

The platform enables ordering a debit card, opening a personal or business account for the relevant purposes in any of the below mentioned banks, as well as use a bank guarantee.

The project participants are the International Bank of Azerbaijan, AccessBank, AFBBANK, ASB, AzerTurkBank, Bank Avrasiya, Bank Respublika, Express Bank, Gunay Bank, Kapital Bank, Mugan Bank, PASHA Bank, Premium Bank, RabiteBank, TuranBank, Unibank, VTB, ZiraatBank, Bank of Baku, and XalqBank.