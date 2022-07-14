Azerbaijani SMBDA talks consulting services to business entities for 1H2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) provided training and consulting services to more than 8,000 business entities in the first half of 2022, Trend reports via the SMBDA.

According to the agency, during the reporting period, the SME Development Centers (SMEDCs) operating [within SMBDA] in 21 cities and regions of Azerbaijan organized more than 400 free business trainings, in which over 6,000 entrepreneurs took part.

The trainings covered the issues of business planning and development, "green economy", corporate law, marketing and sales, finance, taxes, insurance, human resource management, exports, business legislation, and professional communication skills.

In the first half of this year, the SMEDCs provided consulting services in the field of coordination with public and private structures, access to financial resources and other areas to nearly 1,000 entrepreneurs.

At the same time, these centers provided support to entrepreneurs and those wishing to start their own business in the development of business plans for 170 projects covering the city of Baku and the regions.

The centers also provided support in the creation of more than 180 new SMEs, added the agency.