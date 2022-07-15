Azerbaijan talks new method for construction of viaducts on road to Shusha city (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Concrete work for the construction of viaducts, including a viaduct with a length of 380 meters, on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, is carried out using the horizontal slipforming method for the first time in Azerbaijan, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

According to the agency, this method for the construction of viaducts across rivers is spread in international practice.

The highway with a length of 81.6 kilometers is being built in accordance with the first technical category. It will have four and six lanes in different sections.

Totally, 137 drainage systems, 30 underpasses, seven road bridges, seven tunnels, and nine viaducts have been built on the highway.