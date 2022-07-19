Azerbaijan, EU expanding dialogue on renewable energy – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Azerbaijan and the EU are expanding the dialogue on renewable energy, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Trend reports.

"The renewable energy development is among the priorities of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the EU," Bayramov said.

According to him, Azerbaijan eyes increasing the share of renewables from 17 to 30 percent in total electricity generation by 2030.

Bayramov outlined the possibilities provided by the Southern Gas Corridor for supplying hydrogen to the European market.

On July 18, Azerbaijan and the EU signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between the European Union represented by the European Commission and the Republic of Azerbaijan.