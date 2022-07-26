Volume of Azerbaijani-Tajik trade turnover decreases by more than half

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan amounted to $2.5 million in first half of 2022, or 0.12 percent of total Azerbaijani foreign trade turnover with the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) countries, Trend reports via Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

According to the committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan decreased by 52.67 percent from January through June 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 ($5.4 million).

The share of Tajikistan in the total trade turnover of Azerbaijan amounted to 0.01 percent.

Tajik imports from Azerbaijan amounted to $2.5 million in first half 2022, which is 52.8 percent less than the same period in 2021 ($5.4 million).

Tajik exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $28,600 from January through June 2022, which is 37.6 percent less than the same period in 2021 ($45,890).

According to committee, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover increased by 74.8 percent, or $10.6 billion compared to the same period last year (from $14.2 billion to $24.8 billion).

Exports in the structure of foreign trade turnover accounted for $18.4 billion, which is $9.6 billion (109.7 percent) more than from January through June 2021.

The share of exports in the foreign trade turnover amounted to 74.4 percent against 62.04 percent a year earlier.

Azerbaijan's import increased by $965.8 million, or 17.9 percent in the reporting period (from $5.3 billion to $6.3 billion).

Share of imports in foreign trade turnover amounted to 25.5 percent against 37.9 percent a year earlier.