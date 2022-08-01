Azerbaijani Economy Minister talks goals of socio-economic dev't strategy for 2022-2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The approval of 'Strategy for socio-economic development of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026' creates conditions for the transition to a qualitatively new stage of development, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov told RealTV, Trend reports.

“For the first time in our practice, strategy is a completely collective and collegial document. Industrial working groups created during the preparation of the document were led by the heads of the relevant fields and ministries. Our main goals are the welfare of the society, integration of Azerbaijan's economy into the global value chain, intensification of innovative orientation and financial stability of national economy,” Jabbarov said.

According to him, other documents will be accepted as well as measures arising from the strategy.

This document covers all aspects of Azerbaijan's socio-economic field, he noted.