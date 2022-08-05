ASAN Service launches branch in Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The Center for Public Services started functioning in Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The Aghali residents have been provided with convenient access to public services through ASAN Service.

Thus, employees of the ASAN Service offer certain online services, whilst applications for other types of services are accepted through ASAN Service mobile.

On August 4, the agency seconded an operative mobile group to the Zangilan district. They have organized surveys at 46 addresses to determine the needs of Aghali's inhabitants.

The survey helped to reveal the need for issuing an identity card to 30 citizens, general passports – to three persons, as well as a driver's license – to one citizen.

ASAN mobile service is supposed to start rendering relevant services from August 9.