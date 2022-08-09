Czechia considers implementing several green energy projects in Azerbaijan soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The Czech Republic considers implementation of several projects focused on green energy in Azerbaijan in the near future, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic told Trend.

"Following the publication of 'Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-economic Development', several bilateral projects focused on water management, green energy, and energy efficiency are under consideration for the near future," the source said.

According to the ministry, Czechia also welcomes Azerbaijan’s 4-year Action Plan for the establishment of a "Green Energy Zone" initiative on its lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

"The capacity of renewable resources is tremendous in Karabakh. The hydro energy potential of these mountain regions is of interest for experienced Czech companies. Czech companies are very much interested in participation in the restoration process, and currently we are waiting for the concrete options", the source added.

The Czech Republic perceives the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency as promising areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan. A pilot project completed by Czech companies in the Garavalli village school in the Shamakhi region in 2018, was aimed at raising awareness about the efficient use of energy resources.

"We are ready to continue the project in case that the Azerbaijani government finds it beneficial and expedient. Following the signature of the Agreement in the field of Energy between the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2021, we hope our cooperation in this sphere will further intensify. Early next year we are planning to hold the fifth Session of the Joint Commission on the Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation", the ministry noted.

