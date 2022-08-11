Israel sees huge co-op potential in high-tech industry with Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Israel sees huge cooperation potential in high-tech industry with Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Israel George Deek told Trend.

"An investment agreement, first of its kind, has been signed between Azerbaijan Investment Company and Israel’s OurCrowd company, the leading global capital crowdfunding platform. The idea is that Azerbaijan will invest in high-tech companies in Israel, which will highly contribute to the Azerbaijani economy," he said.

According to the ambassador, this completely innovative project initiated by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Investment Company will inspire more cooperation between the two countries and encourage investments in tech companies.

---

