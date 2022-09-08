EBRD announces president's agenda during her visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso will arrive in Azerbaijan as part of her visit to the South Caucasus from September 12 to 16, Trend reports with reference to the EBRD.

According to the bank, the president will first travel to Baku, where she will meet with the country's officials, diplomats, business leaders and EBRD partners.

The EBRD president will sign an agreement on a street lighting project in Ganja within the framework of the Green City project, and will also launch a project aimed at developing the telecommunications, media and technology sector in the country, together with AzPromo, the national agency for attracting investments.

“Despite its size, the region remains an important investment destination for us, one where we have already invested more than €10 billion. During my visit, I will reiterate our unwavering support for the Caucasus and its green transition agenda, but also the enhancement of transport connectivity, sustainable infrastructure and policy dialogue. I will also meet with our partner financial institutions to discuss further support for the private sector, including small and medium-sized enterprises,” Renaud-Basso said.

