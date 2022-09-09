Entrepreneurs of Russian Leningrad region aim to enter Azerbaijani market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. A videoconference between Russia's Trade Representative office in Azerbaijan and business representatives of the Russian Leningrad region took place within the framework of the project of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia 'An Hour with a Trade Representative', Trend reports via Russia's Trade Representative office in Azerbaijan.

This videoconference was dedicated to the results of the face-to-face business mission to Azerbaijan held in February, the analysis of cases of interaction with Azerbaijani partners and the search for solutions to intensify negotiations.

"Russia's Trade Representative office in Azerbaijan will hold a consultation on all proposals previously sent to Azerbaijan," the office stated.

As part of the conference, Russia's Trade Representative in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov provided updated information on priority directions of cooperation, and the current situation in the local market and answered the questions of the companies.

The Head of the Russian Export Center Yulia Sergeeva noted that the Russian Export Center of the Leningrad region is organizing the participation of representatives of regional business with a collective stand in the 27th 'BakuBuild' International Exhibition, held on October 19-21.

Together with Russia's Trade Representatives office in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani business circles will be invited to visit the collective stand of the region and hold B2B meetings.

Russia's Trade Representative in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov, Head of Russian Export Center Yulia Sergeeva and representatives of Russia's Leningrad region companies 'Respiratory Complex', 'Attica-Logistics', ' Industry and Trade', 'Polifas-export' NGO, 'Plant of high-rise structures', 'Glass System', 'Lesexpo, 'Management Company', Mining Department for 'Revival', 'Topwood' participated in the videoconference.