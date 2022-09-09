Baku hosts Azerbaijani-Romanian business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. An Azerbaijani-Romanian business forum has been held in Baku, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

The forum organized with the support of Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania and the Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan was attended by entrepreneurs of both countries, as well as representatives of relevant state structures.

Speaking at the event, SMBDA’s Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov noted that work is underway to further expand business ties with Romania.

"The Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency can provide support to Azerbaijani and Romanian entrepreneurs who want to implement joint projects," Mammadov stressed.