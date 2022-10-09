Azerbaijani gas becomes more and more important for Europe - Sapienza University researcher

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Azerbaijan with its balanced and moderate policy has all chances to increase its share in the European gas market significantly, Daniel Pommier Vincelli, a researcher from Italia's Sapienza University, told Trend.

"As the conflict in Ukraine has led to a no-return point in the Russia-Western relationship, resulting in a substantial cut in Russia’s energy supplies to Europe, in this regard, Azerbaijani gas becomes more and more important to us. Absolutely, with proper investments, Azerbaijan has a very good chance to double its gas exports to Europe in 3-4 years. Although, there is a need for massive investments from the Europeans too," the expert said.

Regarding the recently launched Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), Vincelli pointed out that this project is a significant contribution to the strengthening of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), and the EU’s plans to differentiate its energy sources.

"IGB, being a part of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), also adds to securing energy supplies to my country, Italy, which is actually deeply involved in the implementation of IGB through the state-owned Edison company," he added.

Regarding Azerbaijan’s electricity, and, especially, green electricity, export potential, the expert noted that Azerbaijan, being a coastal and mild temperature country, has a good chance to become a net exporter of renewable energy to Europe in the future.

"Renewable energy is a strategic task of the EU. Now the question is no longer, whether to choose between renewable and fossil fuel energies, but how and when to reach a prevalence of the former over the latter. It is a long way. The debate is still open and nuclear energy is still part of it," he added.

