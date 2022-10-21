Azerbaijan talks notable growth of tax revenues from non-oil-gas sector to state budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan from the non-oil and gas sector notably grew, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports on October 21.

According to Jabbarov, this figure amounted to 6.2 billion manat ($3.6 billion), up by over 1.5 billion manat ($880 million) or 32.2 percent in annual terms.

The minister also noted a dynamic increase in tax revenues in a number of areas during the first nine months of this year.

The growth of tax revenues during the reporting period reached 139.1 percent in transport, 66.8 percent in trade, 45.8 percent in agriculture, 19.7 percent in industry, 17.1 percent in services, 16.8 percent in construction, 14 percent in banking and insurance, 6.7 percent in communications and 20.7 percent in other fields, he explained.