Azerbaijan, EBRD to sign MoU on energy sector development (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on technical support for the development of the electricity sector of Azerbaijan in the near future, Trend reports, citing Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

According to the ministry, the issues was discussed at a meeting between Samir Valiev, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, and the EBRD delegation headed by Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, Regional Director for the Caucasus.

The sides also exchanged views on the ongoing cooperation and further prospects of its development in the fields of electricity, renewable energy, and energy efficiency.

The status of implementation of joint projects, development of low-carbon electricity, and renewable energy projects was considered. The parties also assessed the preparations for the carrying out the project on auctions system for renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also discussed measures taken to transform the territories liberated from Armenian occupation into green energy zones, and to create zero emissions zones in these territories by 2050, as well as to implement offshore wind energy projects.

---

