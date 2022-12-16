Azerbaijani SMBDA, Startup Hub Poland Foundation sign memorandum of understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and Startup Hub Poland (SHP) Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding on December 16, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony with the participation of SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and SHP Executive Director Maciej Sadowski took place during the Polish-Azerbaijani seminar on innovations in the field of small and medium-sized businesses.

This document will contribute to the development of Polish-Azerbaijani cooperation in the field of innovation support.

The event was attended by the Ambassador of Poland Rafal Poborski, the founder of the ‘IdealHub’ Innovation and Technology Center Tural Karimli, as well as the leaders of business communities in Azerbaijan.