BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has registered "Azerbaijan Company for Poultry Development" LLC, Trend reports via the service.

The authorized capital of the company is 3.45 million manat ($2.03 million). Its official representative is Mansur Mammadov.

The LLC has the following address: 6 Abbasgulu agha Bakikhanov str., Nasimi district, Baku.