Azerbaijani gas saves Italy, ISPI says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has saved Italy from deindustrialization, Matteo Villa, Head of the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) DataLab, said, Trend reports.

"For Italy, 2022 was an important year in terms of diversification. We have the TAP, which, in 2021, saved us all. We have worked as much as possible to keep close to suppliers such as Algeria, and Azerbaijan as well as diversifying," he said.

He added that Italy has to think that the way out of this crisis and to survive another year, and equip ourselves with new infrastructure.

Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) started transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe on December 31, 2020. It transports of gas from the Caspian Sea region to European countries through Georgia and Türkiye.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonization objectives.