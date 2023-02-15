Azerbaijan sees increase in payments via cash registers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan's State Tax Service continues to implement cash registers for the new generation in the country, Trend reports via the service.

According to the state service, up until now, more than 85,209 cash registers of the new generation have been installed on the country's territory.

Cash registers of the new generation made the calculations more transparent, prevent illegal turnover of goods, and ensure control over transactions.

The turnover through the cash registers of the new generation equaled 1.6 billion manat ($941.1 million) in January 2023 which is 20.5 percent more than in the same period of the previous year.

In total, the turnover via cash registers of the new generation exceeded 19.5 billion manat ($11.4 billion) in Azerbaijan in 2022.