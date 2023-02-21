Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan, US to secure Bulgaria's gas needs in 2024 - Blinken

Economy Materials 21 February 2023 17:04 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, US to secure Bulgaria's gas needs in 2024 - Blinken

Follow Trend on

Maryana Akhmedova
Maryana Akhmedova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The US and Azerbaijan will secure the supply of almost 100 percent of Bulgaria's gas needs in 2024, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Trend reports via the State Department.

According to Blinken, the newly constructed Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is allowing Bulgaria to diversify its supplies and shift from Russian gas.

"In the next year, Bulgaria will import nearly 100 percent of its domestic gas needs from Azerbaijan and the United States as a result of this Interconnector," he said.

IGB became operational on October 1, 2022. Since the beginning of the current heating season, the IGB provides nearly 1/3 of the winter consumption of natural gas in Bulgaria. IGB is the first route for diversified supplies of natural gas to Bulgaria, guaranteeing increased security of supply and diversity of sources, contributing significantly to the competition in the natural gas market, which is a prerequisite for optimized prices for businesses and domestic consumers in the country.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more