Azerbaijan makes significant progress in human capital development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan has been making significant progress in the field of human capital development in recent years, Fadia Saadah, Human Development Director for Europe and Central Asia Region at the World Bank, said during an event dedicated to the presentation of "Review of Azerbaijan's Human Capital," Trend reports.

"Thanks to the reforms carried out by the government of Azerbaijan, the country has become one of the leaders in improving human capital. According to our report, the human capital index of the country increased from 50 to 58 percent from 2010 through 2020," she said.

Saadah added that by bringing human capital to the level of structurally comparable countries, Azerbaijan can increase its average growth by at least 1.7 percent in 2024-2050.

The purpose of the review is to assess aspects of human capital and challenges in this area, identify priority areas that need to be developed, and propose concrete solutions for the country in order to support the government of Azerbaijan in implementing "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" and "Socio-economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026".