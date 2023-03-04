Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate February 20 1.7 February 27 1.7 February 21 1.7 February 28 1.7 February 22 1.7 March 1 1.7 February 23 1.7 March 2 1.7 February 24 1.7 March 3 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0102 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0084 manat, down to 1.8015 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate February 20 1.8165 February 27 1.7934 February 21 1.8136 February 28 1.7999 February 22 1.8116 March 1 1.8007 February 23 1.8057 March 2 1.8101 February 24 1.8021 March 3 1.8036 Average weekly 1.8099 Average weekly 1.8015

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has dropped by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0226 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate February 20 0.0229 February 27 0.0224 February 21 0.0227 February 28 0.0228 February 22 0.0226 March 1 0.0227 February 23 0.0227 March 2 0.0227 February 24 0.0225 March 3 0.0225 Average weekly 0.0227 Average weekly 0.0226

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has declined by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has remained unchanged.