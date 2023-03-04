Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 4 March 2023 11:07 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

February 20

1.7

February 27

1.7

February 21

1.7

February 28

1.7

February 22

1.7

March 1

1.7

February 23

1.7

March 2

1.7

February 24

1.7

March 3

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0102 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0084 manat, down to 1.8015 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

February 20

1.8165

February 27

1.7934

February 21

1.8136

February 28

1.7999

February 22

1.8116

March 1

1.8007

February 23

1.8057

March 2

1.8101

February 24

1.8021

March 3

1.8036

Average weekly

1.8099

Average weekly

1.8015

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has dropped by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0226 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

February 20

0.0229

February 27

0.0224

February 21

0.0227

February 28

0.0228

February 22

0.0226

March 1

0.0227

February 23

0.0227

March 2

0.0227

February 24

0.0225

March 3

0.0225

Average weekly

0.0227

Average weekly

0.0226

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has declined by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has remained unchanged.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

February 20

0.0903

February 27

0.0901

February 21

0.0901

February 28

0.0900

February 22

0.0901

March 1

0.0900

February 23

0.0900

March 2

0.0900

February 24

0.0901

March 3

0.0902

Average weekly

0.0901

Average weekly

0.0901
