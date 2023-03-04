Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
February 20
|
1.7
|
February 27
|
1.7
|
February 21
|
1.7
|
February 28
|
1.7
|
February 22
|
1.7
|
March 1
|
1.7
|
February 23
|
1.7
|
March 2
|
1.7
|
February 24
|
1.7
|
March 3
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0102 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0084 manat, down to 1.8015 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
February 20
|
1.8165
|
February 27
|
1.7934
|
February 21
|
1.8136
|
February 28
|
1.7999
|
February 22
|
1.8116
|
March 1
|
1.8007
|
February 23
|
1.8057
|
March 2
|
1.8101
|
February 24
|
1.8021
|
March 3
|
1.8036
|
Average weekly
|
1.8099
|
Average weekly
|
1.8015
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has dropped by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0226 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
February 20
|
0.0229
|
February 27
|
0.0224
|
February 21
|
0.0227
|
February 28
|
0.0228
|
February 22
|
0.0226
|
March 1
|
0.0227
|
February 23
|
0.0227
|
March 2
|
0.0227
|
February 24
|
0.0225
|
March 3
|
0.0225
|
Average weekly
|
0.0227
|
Average weekly
|
0.0226
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has declined by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has remained unchanged.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
February 20
|
0.0903
|
February 27
|
0.0901
|
February 21
|
0.0901
|
February 28
|
0.0900
|
February 22
|
0.0901
|
March 1
|
0.0900
|
February 23
|
0.0900
|
March 2
|
0.0900
|
February 24
|
0.0901
|
March 3
|
0.0902
|
Average weekly
|
0.0901
|
Average weekly
|
0.0901