Volume of payments through Green Card system in Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. A total of 22,187 insurance contracts were issued within the Green Card system in 2022, for which insurance premiums in the amount of 3.01 million manat ($1.7 million) were collected, Trend reports via Compulsory Insurance Bureau of Azerbaijan.

According to the Bureau, the number of contracts increased by percent compared to 2021, while the insurance premiums grew by 25 percent.

Last year, the average insurance premium under Green Card insurance contracts amounted to 136 manat ($80), which is 9.3 percent less than in 2021 (150 manat or $88.2).

The Green Card is an international certificate of insurance providing visiting motorists with proof of the minimum compulsory insurance cover required by the law of the country visited. The green card system is designed to facilitate the movement of vehicles across international borders through an internationally acceptable document proving the existence of insurance