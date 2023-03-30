Azerbaijan Investment Company, Hungary's Hell Energy sign investment agreement - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Azerbaijani holding and a major Hungarian company signed an investment agreement, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

Mikayil Jabbarov noted that Azerbaijan-Hungary trade-economic relations are growing.

"The investment agreement signed between Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC and Hungary's Hell Energy Ltd. is a significant step in the direction of efficient cooperation between the business circles of our countries," the minister said.

In 2021, the total trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Hungary amounted to $35.16 million, while in 2022 this figure increased by 34.81 percent and reached $47.4 million.