Azerbaijan sees increase in number of employment contracts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The number of employment contracts in Azerbaijan as of April 1, 2023 exceeded 1.75 million, Trend reports via the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the service, this indicator increased by 353,900 compared to the beginning of 2019.

"The incentive-based tax policy, which has been carried out for more than four years, has led to significant changes in the labor market. In the private sector of the non-oil industry, the number of employment contracts increased by 298,100 compared to 2019 and amounted to 838,000," the service said.

As of January 1, 2023, the number of employment contracts in Azerbaijan surpassed 1.7 million.