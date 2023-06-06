Azerbaijan’s SMB Development Agency, ABA discuss alternative financing instruments for SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Chairman of the Management Board of the Small and Medium Business (SMB) Development Agency of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov met with President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev, Trend reports via the tweet of Orkhan Mammadov.

The current situation in the financing of small and medium-sized businesses was discussed during the meeting. The parties discussed issues related to the incoming applications for financing SMEs, identifying the reasons that can become an obstacle to successfully obtain financial support from banks and financial institutions.

The need to develop and implement measures aimed at simplifying and speeding up the application review process was also discussed.

"Alternative financing instruments for SMEs were also considered during the meeting," he said.