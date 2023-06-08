Masdar expects to produce over 1mln tons of hydrogen by 2030 - CEO

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 8. Masdar is going to produce over 1 million tons of green hydrogen by 2030, Al Ramahi Mohamed Jameel, CEO of Masdar, said during the panel session within the Astana International Forum (AIF 2023), Trend reports from the scene.

“We need to increase the penetration of clean energy, and also look into different areas. That’s why Masdar is not looking only into development of solar, wind, or hydro generation. Looking into future, we believe that green hydrogen will play critical role globally,” he said.

The CEO noted that the development of green hydrogen in order to decarbonize essential fields, such as mining and transportation, will significantly contribute to Central Asia’s energy transition.

AIF 2023 is held on June 8-9 in Kazakhstan’s Astana. With President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's esteemed patronage, a high-level event is set to take place, revolving around the central theme of "Tackling challenges through dialogue: towards cooperation, development & progress".

The forum aims to provide a platform for distinguished delegates from governments, international organizations, business sectors, and academia to engage in constructive dialogue and explore strategies to confront current global issues. Key topics of focus will include climate change, food scarcity, and energy security challenges.