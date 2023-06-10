Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against dollar
|
May 29
|
1.7
|
June 5
|
1.7
|
May 30
|
1.7
|
June 6
|
1.7
|
May 31
|
1.7
|
June 7
|
1.7
|
June 1
|
1.7
|
June 8
|
1.7
|
June 2
|
1.7
|
June 9
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0139 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 1.8224 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
May 29
|
1.8254
|
June 5
|
1.8184
|
May 30
|
1.8199
|
June 6
|
1.8233
|
May 31
|
1.8182
|
June 7
|
1.8167
|
June 1
|
1.816
|
June 8
|
1.8212
|
June 2
|
1.8298
|
June 9
|
1.8323
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8219
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8224
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0209 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble
|
May 29
|
0.0212
|
June 5
|
0.021
|
May 30
|
0.0212
|
June 6
|
0.0211
|
May 31
|
0.021
|
June 7
|
0.0209
|
June 1
|
0.0209
|
June 8
|
0.0208
|
June 2
|
0.021
|
June 9
|
0.0206
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0211
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0209
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0081 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0068 manat and amounted to 0.0762 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
May 29
|
0.085
|
June 5
|
0.0805
|
May 30
|
0.0841
|
June 6
|
0.0793
|
May 31
|
0.0825
|
June 7
|
0.0759
|
June 1
|
0.0819
|
June 8
|
0.0729
|
June 2
|
0.0814
|
June 9
|
0.0724
|
Average rate per week
|
0.083
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0762