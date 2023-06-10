Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against dollar May 29 1.7 June 5 1.7 May 30 1.7 June 6 1.7 May 31 1.7 June 7 1.7 June 1 1.7 June 8 1.7 June 2 1.7 June 9 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0139 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 1.8224 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro May 29 1.8254 June 5 1.8184 May 30 1.8199 June 6 1.8233 May 31 1.8182 June 7 1.8167 June 1 1.816 June 8 1.8212 June 2 1.8298 June 9 1.8323 Average rate per week 1.8219 Average rate per week 1.8224

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0209 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble May 29 0.0212 June 5 0.021 May 30 0.0212 June 6 0.0211 May 31 0.021 June 7 0.0209 June 1 0.0209 June 8 0.0208 June 2 0.021 June 9 0.0206 Average rate per week 0.0211 Average rate per week 0.0209

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0081 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0068 manat and amounted to 0.0762 manat per lira.