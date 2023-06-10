Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Economy Materials 10 June 2023 12:37 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against dollar

May 29

1.7

June 5

1.7

May 30

1.7

June 6

1.7

May 31

1.7

June 7

1.7

June 1

1.7

June 8

1.7

June 2

1.7

June 9

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0139 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 1.8224 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

May 29

1.8254

June 5

1.8184

May 30

1.8199

June 6

1.8233

May 31

1.8182

June 7

1.8167

June 1

1.816

June 8

1.8212

June 2

1.8298

June 9

1.8323

Average rate per week

1.8219

Average rate per week

1.8224

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0209 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble

May 29

0.0212

June 5

0.021

May 30

0.0212

June 6

0.0211

May 31

0.021

June 7

0.0209

June 1

0.0209

June 8

0.0208

June 2

0.021

June 9

0.0206

Average rate per week

0.0211

Average rate per week

0.0209

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0081 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0068 manat and amounted to 0.0762 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

May 29

0.085

June 5

0.0805

May 30

0.0841

June 6

0.0793

May 31

0.0825

June 7

0.0759

June 1

0.0819

June 8

0.0729

June 2

0.0814

June 9

0.0724

Average rate per week

0.083

Average rate per week

0.0762
