Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 28 October 2023 15:30 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Gunay Guliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 26.4775 manat, or $15.57 (0.79 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 68.5508 manat. or $40.32 (2.08 percent) and amounted to 3,365.8249 manat ($1,979.9) compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

October 16

3,263.983 manat ($1,919.99)

October 23

3,355.1455 manat ($1,973.61)

October 17

3,254.769 manat ($1,914.57)

October 24

3,359.7015 manat ($1,976.29)

October 18

3,294.719 manat ($1,938.07)

October 25

3,351.89 manat ($1,971.7)

October 19

3,311.481 manat ($1,827.71)

October 26

3,380.7645 manat ($1,988.68)

October 20

3,361.4185 manat ($1,977.3)

October 27

3,381.623 manat ($1,989.19)

Average weekly

3,297.2741 manat ($1,939.57)

Average weekly

3,365.8249 manat ($1,979.9)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.6014 manat, or 35 cents (1.52 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.1621 manat ($23.04), which is one percent, or 0.3882 manat (23 cents) more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

October 16

38.5759 manat ($22.69)

October 23

39.5475 manat ($23.26)

October 17

38.1913 manat ($22.47)

October 24

39.3065 manat ($23.12)

October 18

39.2522 manat ($23.09)

October 25

38.9496 manat ($22.91)

October 19

38.9139 manat ($22.89)

October 26

39.0609 manat ($22.98)

October 20

38.936 manat ($22.9)

October 27

38.9461 manat ($22.91)

Average weekly

38.7739 manat ($22.81)

Average weekly

39.1621 manat ($23.04)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 27.2085 manat ($16), or 1.79 percent this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 12.5953 manat or $7.41 (0.83 percent) to 1,528.7675 manat ($899.27) compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

October 16

1,504.0325 manat ($884.72)

October 23

1,519.885 manat ($894.05)

October 17

1,517.1225 manat ($892.42)

October 24

1,529.9575 manat ($899.97)

October 18

1,538.8825 manat ($905.22)

October 25

1,509.141 manat ($887.73)

October 19

1,504.8485 manat ($885.2)

October 26

1,537.7605 manat ($904.56)

October 20

1,515.975 manat ($891.75)

October 27

1,547.0935 manat ($910.05)

Average weekly

1,516.1722 manat ($891.87)

Average weekly

1,528.7675 manat ($899.27)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 67.2435 manat ($39.55), or 3.59 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 1.08 percent, or 20.8845 manat ($12.28) compared to the last week, amounting to 1,914.3496 manat ($1,126.09).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

October 16

1,965.846 manat ($1,156.38)

October 23

1,870.9095 manat ($1,156.38)

October 17

1,949.8575 manat ($1,146.97)

October 24

1,924.1025 manat ($1,131.82)

October 18

1,950.7075 manat ($1,147.47)

October 25

1,920.8555 manat ($1,129.91)

October 19

1,909.2445 manat ($1,123.08)

October 26

1,917.7275 manat ($1,128.07)

October 20

1,900.515 manat ($1,117.95)

October 27

1,938.153 manat ($1,140.09)

Average weekly

1,935.2341 manat ($1,138.37)

Average weekly

1,914.3496 manat ($1,126.09)
