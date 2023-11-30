Azerbaijan to host agriculture and food forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan will host an agricultural and food forum, the Chairman of the Board of MUSIAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli said at a press conference, Trend reports.

"Taking into account importance of condicting industry-specific forums, the agriculture and food forum will take place on December 13-14. Around 50 Turkish businessmen are expected to attend the forum,"said Jabirli.

He also stressed the significance of strengthening relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"We strengthen our brotherhood by collaborating in the fields of trade and investment," Jabirli continued.

MUSIAD Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani branch of the Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD), commenced activities in early 2018. It employs 3,950 individuals through its 55 recognized members.

