Globe lingers long way from meeting key climate goals - King Charles III

DUBAI, UAE, December 1. The world is still far off track in meeting key climate goals, the UK's King Charles III said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action organized on the sidelines of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

"Despite some progress, transformational action is required since climate change concerns are no longer distant threats," he said.

King Charles III called for positive change in this area.

"At COP28, governments will conduct a worldwide evaluation of progress made since the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015. I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another crucial turning point toward true transformational action at a time when we are witnessing worrying turning points. Despite these attempts, there is now 30% more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than there was previously, and approximately 40% more methane," he said.

The opening ceremony of the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28, was held in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) on December 1.

