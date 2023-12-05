Azerbaijan anews rules to upscale excise duties on tobacco and alcohols

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. New rules for increasing excise duties on tobacco and alcohol products have been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was addressed in an amendment to the Tax Code, which was debated in an Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) meeting.

The excise duty rate on disposable electronic cigarettes, hookahs, and their equivalents will be hiked from 0.25 to 2 manat per item (from 0.15 cents to $1).

The excise duty rate has been increased from 43 to 45.5 manats (from $25 to $26.76) per 1000 pieces of cigarillos (thin cigars), and from 38.5 to 45.5 manats (from $22.65 to $26.76) per 1000 pieces of tobacco cigarettes and their alternatives.

If the present excise tax rate for every 1000 pieces of tobacco and tobacco products consumed as a result of heating (vapor) is 14 manat ($8), the project estimates that it will be 16 manat ($9).

The excise rate on drinkable alcohol (including undenatured ethyl alcohol with less than 80 percent alcohol content), vodka, fortified drinks and fortified materials for drinks, liqueurs and liquor goods, cognac and cognac ingredients will be raised from 4 to 4.8 manat (from $2 to $2.8).

Following debate, the bill was put to a vote and passed in the third reading.

