Azerbaijan, UN negotiate co-op areas for effective organization of COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan and the UN have discussed areas of cooperation for effective organization of COP29, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"On the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum, a meeting was held with Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. We exchanged views on joint efforts and potential ways of cooperation for effective organization of COP29," the publication says.

The minister also emphasized Azerbaijan's efforts to hold COP29 at the session IGWEL: Sprinting to 2030 within the Davos Economic Forum. "At the session IGWEL: Sprinting to 2030 within the framework of the Davos Economic Forum, the efforts of our country to hold COP29 were emphasized and its vision of efficient use of energy and mitigation of climate change was outlined. Also, our country’s point of view on the financing mechanism to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and development of green energy, which is one of the main topics of COP29, was noted. Our commitment to the green agenda and leadership in global climate action at the upcoming Conference was reaffirmed," the publication said.

To note, the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

In addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria put forward their candidacies. However, on December 7, 2023, after direct negotiations between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in support of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, was appointed as the President of COP29 on January 4, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel