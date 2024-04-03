Saudi Aramco pours funds into expanding Fadhili Gas Plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Saudi Aramco has awarded contracts worth $7.7 billion for expanding its Fadhili Gas Plant in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, Trend reports.

According to the company, this expansion aims to increase the plant's processing capacity from 2.5 to up to 4 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd).

The additional 1.5 bscfd capacity is part of Aramco's plan to boost gas production by over 60 percent by 2030 compared to 2021 levels.

Expected to be finished by November 2027, the project will also increase sulfur production by 2,300 metric tons per day, the company added.

Meanwhile, Aramco has granted EPC contracts for the Fadhili Gas Plant expansion project to SAMSUNG Engineering Company, GS Engineering & Construction Corporation, and Nesma & Partners.