IMF committed to working towards successful COP29 in Azerbaijan - Kristalina Georgieva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is committed to working towards successful COP29 in Azerbaijan, said the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Trend reports.

"Great meeting with Azerbaijan Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Governor Taleh Kazimov, and COP29 President-designate Mukhtar Babayev. We are committed to supporting Azerbaijan’s development and climate goals and working toward a successful COP29 in Baku in November," she wrote on her page on X.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties- is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

