Majority of Kapital Bank's corporate clients comprise micro, small entrepreneurs - chairman of board (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Almost 95 percent of Kapital Bank's corporate clients are micro and small entrepreneurs, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Kapital Bank Farid Huseynov said during a press conference, Trend reports.

“As is known, Kapital Bank, the largest retail bank in Azerbaijan, serves more than 5 million customers. As a corporate bank, 95 percent of our customer base of 211,000 customers are micro- and small-business customers. I think that the most important advantage of all our activities for this segment is the fact that operations from and to are carried out online,” he noted.

According to him, with the Maestro tariff, which is the first in the banking sector of Azerbaijan, customers can create their tariff packages, choosing transactions and services according to their needs in any volume and quantity.

“Every entrepreneur who joins Maestro tariff gets an opportunity to gain up to a 65 percent discount on banking expenses on average compared to standard tariffs. Speaking about another innovation, as we know, it was possible to open an online account with Birbank Biznes through the web version. Thanks to the new function, which will be added to the mobile application Birbank Biznes, individual entrepreneurs will be able to open accounts directly in the application without visiting the bank's branches. It will take only 3 minutes,” he emphasized.

Huseynov added that in the near future, opportunities with faster and richer functionality will be created to support daily banking services for SMEs.

