Parliament to evaluate Azerbaijan's 2024 state budget revisions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. A draft amending the “On State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024” law has been recommended to the plenary session of Milli Majlis (Parliament) at today's meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Enterprising, Trend reports.

Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vugar Gulmammadov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Karimov, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee Natig Shirinov, Chairman of the State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan Himalay Mamishov, and others attended the meeting.

The meeting also discussed amendments to the “On State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024” law and “On the Budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2024.”

To note, in the revision of the state budget for 2024, revenues are projected at 36.35 million manat, or $21.38 million, which is 2.18 million manat ($1.28 million) or 6.4 percent more than the approved figure. With the revision, expenditures in the state budget for 2024 are projected at 39.7 million manat or $23.35 million, which is 2.94 million manat ($1.72 million) or 8.0 percent more than the approved figure and 3.25 million manat ($1.9 million) or 8.9 percent more than the actual performance of 2023.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel