Green technology patenting shows decline in Eurasia region - EPO president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Interest in patenting green technologies in the Eurasian region is declining, Eurasian Patent Office (EPO) President Grigory Ivliev said during the "Unlocking Sustainable Energy: Green Energy Potential in the Caspian Region" panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"Green energy trends are showing a decline in applicants' interest in patenting these technologies in the Eurasian region. The peak of patenting activity for such technologies was in 2014, followed by a decrease in incoming applications," he said.

According to the EPO president, in 2024, the volume of applications received by the Eurasian Patent Office decreased by half compared to 2014.

Ivliev attributed this trend to a reduction in government subsidies for the development of solutions in the field of green energy in several countries.

To note, the 29th Baku Energy Forum, a cornerstone event in the energy sector of the Caspian region, is scheduled for June 5th and 6th at the Baku Convention Center. This modern venue, aligned with Baku's environmental vision, reflects the ethos of Baku Energy Week.

Over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

