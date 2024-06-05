Baku Energy Week attracts more int'l attention each year - La Gazette du Caucase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. International attention to Baku Energy Week is growing every year, says an article published by the French La Gazette du Caucase, Trend reports.

"Each year, Baku Energy Week, which includes three major events, brings together leaders from the global energy sector, thereby increasing attention to Azerbaijan. The participation of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in the opening ceremony highlights the event's prestigious status," the article reads.

The authors note that guests and participants listened attentively to President Ilham Aliyev's opening speech.

"In his speech, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the significance of the renowned 'Contract of the Century', which marked the beginning of a new era in the country's oil history. This historic agreement has been the cornerstone of Azerbaijan's energy strategy. Thirty years have passed since its signing, during which the country has made significant progress in restoring its independence, despite challenges such as the Armenian occupation of part of its territory and the reception of a significant number of refugees," the authors write.

The article also highlights that the global increase in oil production has attracted significant investments to Azerbaijan, positively impacting economic growth and social policy.

"Currently, about 300 companies from 37 countries are participating in Baku Energy Week. It serves as a platform where current issues in the energy sector are discussed and key industry players meet. The 'Caspian Oil & Gas' exhibition focuses on major oil and gas projects in the Caspian region and regional energy security. Key topics include the operation of oil and gas fields, transportation and production of oil and gas, telecommunications and IT, oil and gas processing, innovative technologies, and more.

At the international 'Caspian Power' exhibition, focused on the traditional and green energy of the Caspian Sea, innovations in the development and use of energy and renewable resources by international and local companies will be highlighted. The event attracts specialists and entrepreneurs in solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal energy, energy efficiency, and resource-saving technologies," the article concludes.