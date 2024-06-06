Imports related to COP29 in Azerbaijan become tax-free

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has amended the resolution "On rates of customs duties on export-import operations in the Republic of Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

The relevant resolution was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Following the document, to ensure the execution of the resolution establishing the Organizing Committee for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement, goods imported into the country for COP29 are exempt from taxes, as outlined in the supporting document of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

This resolution applies from March 1, 2024, and is effective until December 1, 2024.

