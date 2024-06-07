Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund increases expenses on population payments for 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The budget of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) of Azerbaijan for 2024 has increased expenses on population payments, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the amendments to the “On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2024” law, which was discussed today at the meeting of Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the amendments, the mentioned expenses have been raised from 6.68 billion manat to 6.7 billion manat (from 3.91 billion to $3.94 billion). Simultaneously, expenditures on labor pension payments have increased from 6.5 billion manat to 6.525 billion manat (from $3.82 to $3.83), expenditures on co-financing activities of the designated body or institution as determined by the relevant executive authority for organizing services in the social sphere for the population, as well as for banking operations on pensions and allowances and other expenses, have risen from 7.5 million manat to 7.53 million manat ($4.41 million to $4.43 million), and expenses on maintaining staff and other structural divisions of the designated body or institution as determined by the relevant government authority have increased from 130.1 million manat to 135.1 million manat (from $76.53 million to $79.47 million).

After discussion, the amendments were put to vote and adopted in the first reading.

