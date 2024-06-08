Egypt and Azerbaijan to hold meeting of Joint Economic and Technical Committee - .....

CAIRO, Egypt, June 8. Egypt and Azerbaijan will hold a meeting of the Joint Economic and Technical Committee, Egypt's Acting Minister of International Cooperation Rania El-Mashat told reporters, Trend reports.

"Egypt and Azerbaijan have very strong relations. I am also heading the Joint Economic and Technical Committee together with my colleague, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy. We have a lot of promising areas for collaboration. These include infrastructure, oil and gas, ICT, and pharmaceuticals. Our plans for the future include stepping up our collaboration in these areas,” she said.

Rania El-Mashat noted that just last month Egypt also received a mission of businessmen and government officials from Azerbaijan.

"And before COP29, we will hold a meeting of the Egypt-Azerbaijan Joint Committee to study these areas in more detail. Another very important aspect of cooperation is COP. Congratulations to Azerbaijan for hosting COP29 this November. Egypt hosted COP27 two years ago. There are many areas of cooperation on climate change and ways to mobilize finance. We hope to expand cooperation, especially in the business sphere in the sectors I mentioned,” she concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel